Source: Texans agree to terms with M.J. Stewart on two-year, $6 million deal

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: M.J. Stewart #29 and Eric Murray #23 of the Houston Texans reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are re-signing former Cleveland Browns safety M.J. Stewart to a two-year, $7 million contract, according to a league source.

He played last season for the Texans under a one-year, $3 million deal.

Stewart recorded 41 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season. He was targeted 12 times and allowed eight completions for 67 yards.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at North Carolina.

Stewart (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds.

Signed to a four-year, $5.08 million rookie contract, Stewart was released in 2020 and claimed off waivers. He had a sack against the Dallas Cowboys. He intercepted his first pass against the Tennessee Titans.

In a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he intercepted Ben Roethlisberger.

He was placed on injured reserve in 2021 and activated in November.He has 178 career tackles, one sack, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com