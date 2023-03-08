Texans claim quarterback E.J. Perry off waivers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: General Manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded quarterback E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perry is a former Brown University and Boston College quarterback who’s the nephew of former Texans receivers coach John Perry, who’s coaching at Lamar University.

An Andover, Massachusetts native, Perry passed for 8,712 yards and 114 touchdowns in high school to rank second in state high school history.

He played for his uncle, James Perry, at Brown, and was an All-Ivy League selection after transferring from Boston College, passing for 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He also played basketball for Brown. He was named the Ivy League’s top offensive player in 2021 as he passed for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 402 yards nad seven scores.

He played in the East-West Shrine all-star game and went undrafted. He was named the offensive MVP for the East-West game, completing 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two two-point conversions.

He agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles before eventually signing with the Jaguars and was released and then re-signed. He was signed to a reserve-future deal by Jacksonville on Jan. 23 before being waived.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com