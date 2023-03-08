Source: Texans plan to release veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

HOUSTON – The Texans plan to release veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin at the start of the league year, according to a league source.
A former Detroit Lions second-round draft pick, Reeves-Maybin will be an unrestricted free agent after joining the Texans last offseason on a two-year contract with a maximum value of $9 millionthat included $5 million guaranteed.
He was due a $3.25 million base salary in 2023 and had a $4.25 million salary cap figure. Of his $3.25 million base salary that was scheduled, $1.25 million was guaranteed. There’s a cap savings of $2.25 million with $2 million in dead money.
He played in every game last season and recorded 15 tackles with one fumble recovery, operating as a backup.
A former Lions fourth-round draft pick from Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), has 177 career tackles, a half-sack, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He had 82 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2021 with the Lions.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com