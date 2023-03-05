THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 12 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 12--Jersey Village Falcons Softball

2022: 21-14 (Area Round Finalists)

HC: Clay Tucker

Jersey Village made the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade. But here is the thing. They got there, won a playoff round, and return all nine starters from that team. So, this may be one of the more slept-on teams in Houston.

The reigning District 17-6A Champions return the reigning District MVP in Charli Miller to the circle in 2023. Miller went 14-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 119 strikeouts.

First-team, all-district selections Ashlee Frischenmeyer (.451, 46 hits, 36 RBIs, 3 HR), Jordyn Battise (.378, 21 stolen bases, 36 runs), Atlanta Ramirez (.404, 132Bs), Caitlyn Garza (.429, 21 RBIs) and Ileana Jimenez (.422, 15 RBIs) are all returning to the diamond.

Also watch out for Alexis Sanchez, who is committed to Centenary College.

With this much talent back, it will be hard to bet against this team. The motto for the Falcons in 2023 is “Make History” and they just may do that.

Charli Miller

Ashlee Frischenmeyer

Caitlyn Garza

Jordyn "Jojo" Battise

Ileana Jimenez

Alexis Sanchez