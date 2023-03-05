INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 17 Cy Ranch Mustangs

No. 17--Cypress Ranch Mustangs Baseball

2022: 24-8-2 (District 16-6A Champions/Area Round Finalist)

HC: Corey Cephus

In a division that included another Top 15 selection (Cy Woods), the 2022 Mustangs thrived in the face of competition, sporting a flashy 13-1 district record to cruise to a district title.

Coach Corey Cephus and company will see that nothing changes when the May playoff deadline rolls around. Returning upperclassmen – first-team, all-district senior OF Jackson Priest, alongside junior second-team honorees SS Tobias Motley (Rice-commit) and 1B/DH Cole Truitt – will look to provide some experience on a youthful Cy Ranch team.

Once the regular season is in full swing, these Mustangs will mean business. Their goal? Add another State Championship next to the two in their trophy case (2012, 2015).

Jackson Priest

Tobias Motley

Cole Truitt

Evan Young

Chance Douglas