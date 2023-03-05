INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 16 El Campo Ricebirds

No. 16--El Campo Ricebirds Baseball

2022: 23-11 (4th in District 24-4A/Regional Quarterfinalist)

HC: Jacob Clay

The fact that El Campo ended 2022 with a 23-11 (8-4district) record and only placed fourth, should explain just how good of a division they were in. Despite fierce competition, the Ricebirds managed to advance further (Regional Quarters) than all but one district rival (Bellville-Regional Semis).

Gearing up this Spring for Coach Jacob Clay’s third year will be senior SHSU-signee LHP Brock Rod. The 5-foot-10 lefty was not only an ace for El Campo but proved to be a slugger with a .362 batting average, 24 runs, and 21 RBIs, earning him first-team, all-district honors.

Backing him up will be fellow first-team seniors Bryce Rasmussen, Kyle Barosh, and junior C Dean Poenitzsch (Oral-Roberts).

If last season is any indication, the Ricebirds should fly into the playoffs yet again.

Brock Rod

Bryce Rasmussen

Kyle Barosh

Dean Poenitzsch