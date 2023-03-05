INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 15 Clear Creek Wildcats

No. 15--Clear Creek Wildcats Baseball

2022: 19-14-1 (District 24-6A Champions/Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: Brent Kunefke

The Wildcats have one of the youngest rosters on this list, but opponents should be aware of their threatening potential. With experienced coaching in Brent Kunefke, Clear Creek’s skill is constantly being optimized.

With their 11-1 district record and subsequent title (first since 2016), the Wildcats advanced to the third round of the postseason. The League City squad will showcase several returning players, such as first-team, all-district LHP/OF Tyler Austin, who went 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA for the Wildcats’ bullpen.

Other featured players include a couple of junior second-teamers – OF Dylan Russo and 3B Jackson Babcock. District Newcomer of the Year Walker Hurst looks to patrol the outfield and build on his growing resume at Clear Creek.

The south side of Houston has been put on notice.

Tyler Austin

Walker Hurst

Connor Clark

Dylan Russo

Jackson Babcock

Aaron Aceves