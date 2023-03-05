INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 14 Deer Park Deer

No. 14--Deer Park Deer Baseball

2022: 25-9 (District 22-6A Champions/Area Round Finalists)

HC: Chris Rupp

Despite losing some of his previous roster’s starters to graduation, 11th-year coach Chris Rupp (442 career wins) is not hurting when it comes to his supply of athletic prowess.

Following a 25-9 overall record and district championship campaign, the Deer bowed out to Strake Jesuit in a heated series. This year’s Deer headliners will feature a duo of senior Blinn-signees in first-team, all-district OF/RHP Erik Aguirre and OF/LHP Dillon Mancha.

Their battery mate is standout catcher Dillon Lester (Baylor). RHP/1B Brayden Gilley (Houston Christian) will also play an expanded role in 2023.

Expect Deer Park baseball to make a run for their second State Title (2017).

Erik Aguirre

Dillon Mancha

Dillon Lester

Brayden Gilley