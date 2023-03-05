INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 13 Kingwood Mustangs

No. 13--Kingwood Mustangs Baseball

2022: 18-12 (4th in District 21-6A/Bi-District Qualifier)

HC: Kelly Mead

Kingwood finished their 2022 season with a respectable 18-12 record, ending up in the fourth-place spot prior to making an appearance in the Bi-District round of the postseason.

Despite an abrupt end to their playoff run, the Mustangs are coming back even stronger and they are anticipated to go further this Spring. Coach Kelly Mead will almost certainly pass the 400 career-win mark this season in his 17th year at Kingwood.

He will have plenty of talent to work with, namely, senior RHP/1B John Hebert (Texas State-signee), District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year Josh Arquette, OF Ty Boatright (Texas Football), and junior SS Braelon Richardson (South Alabama).

The Mustangs’ motto this year is“Protect the K.”

Ty Boatright

John Hebert

Liam O'Leary

Joshua Pelfrey

Ian Carlson

David Ward