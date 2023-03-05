Born to Ball: Marshall’s Lowe has hoops in his genes

JALAND LOWE’S BASKETBALL ROOTS DATE BACK TO WHEN HE COULD FIRST BOUNCE A BALL.

His father Marland Lowe is a powerbroker on the AAU circuit as the Southwest Director of Grassroots Basketball. With that being said, Jaland has always been around the game.

“My Dad has influenced me a lot,” Lowe said. “Being able to watch him coach so many different pros and college players helped guide the way for me. He knows what it takes to get to the next level and has trained and coached me in the right direction to help me get there.”

The Fort Bend Marshall product has had the green light to shoot from anywhere on the court for coach Ronnie Courtney since arriving as a sophomore from Kinkaid.

“I would describe my style of play on the court as smooth, tough and strategic,” said Lowe. “My experience at Marshall has helped me and my game a lot. Coach [Ronnie] Courtney trusts me to run his team. His system has helped to enhance my game and has given me a lot of confidence. The opportunity to play public school basketball at Marshall under Coach Courtney has been a great experience.”

Marshall has gone 32-0 the last two seasons in district play due to the extraordinary play of Lowe, who averages nearly 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game.

As his career wraps up as one of the greatest players in the history of the program, Lowe will take his lethal jump shot to the University of Pittsburgh.

“The coaching staff, the opportunities and the playing style really helped me choose Pitt,” he said. “Head coach Jeff Capel and assistant Milan Brown stayed in constant communication with me, which created a great relationship between us. They told me how I would fit into Pitt’s program and how my game translates to the winning culture that they have built there. Coach Capel trusts his guards to really run his team and told me he thinks I’d be able to help run it next year.”

So, with the keys to a DI program in his pocket, what are his ultimate goals?

“In five or 10 years, I see myself playing on an NBA team trying to win a Championship and hopefully be considered one of the best players in the NBA,” said Lowe. “I also see myself as being a player that a lot of people can look up to.”

For Fort Bend Marshall fans, Lowe will not soon be forgotten as he helped reverse the direction of the program for years to come.