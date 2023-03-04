Source: Free agent LB Jordan Kunaszyk visited Texans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: General Manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran special-teams standout and reserve linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk visited the Texans, according to a league source.

He was recently released by the Cleveland Browns after recording a career-high 22 tackles in 15 games with two starts last season. He had one forced fumble.

He has also played for the Washington franchise.

A former All-Pac-12 selection who had 148 tackles, four sacks and five fumbles as a senior, Kunsazyk went undrafted out of Cal and signed with the Carolina Panthers.

He had seven tackles in nine games as a rookie for Carolina.

