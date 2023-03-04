Source: Free agent LB Jordan Kunaszyk visited Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran special-teams standout and reserve linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk visited the Texans, according to a league source.
He was recently released by the Cleveland Browns after recording a career-high 22 tackles in 15 games with two starts last season. He had one forced fumble.
He has also played for the Washington franchise.
A former All-Pac-12 selection who had 148 tackles, four sacks and five fumbles as a senior, Kunsazyk went undrafted out of Cal and signed with the Carolina Panthers.
He had seven tackles in nine games as a rookie for Carolina.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter at KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.