Texans cut Justin Britt, veteran center expected to retire

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texans terminated the contract of veteran center Justin Britt and signed cornerback Kendall Sheffield.

Britt is expected to retire after spending the season on the reserve non-football illness list, according to league sources.

Britt struggled with a knee injury and was alarmed by his inability to perform at his usual level in one game last season against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting him to walk away from the team, according to league sources.

Britt had some rough moments against the Colts with a false start penalty and some missed blocks.

Britt was disappointed at how he performed during the tie against the Colts and was accountable about how he played one day before not coming to NRG Stadium for practice. Britt was replaced by Scott Quessenberry, a pending free agent who’s under consideration to be back with the AFC South franchise.

A former Seattle Seahawks second-round draft pick from Missouri and a former Pro Bowl alternate and Super Bowl champion, Britt cited communication issues against the Colts during a 20-20 tie as the Texans’ running game was ineffective and they allowed three sacks.

Britt, 31, was accountable for his role in some communication issues against the Colts, including the false start committed by him and a false start by offensive tackle Tytus Howard after Britt’s late snap. Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart shot into the backfield to tackle running back Rex Burkhead on a 3rd-and-1 run off right guard A.J. Cann in overtime for a loss of two yards, leading up to Smith calling for a punt that assured a tie.

The Texans signed Britt to a two-year, $9 million extension during the offseason last year.

“If there is a communication error, it starts with me being the voice of the o-line,” Britt said last season at NRG Stadium. “The guy who sets it all. I false-started for something that shouldn’t have happened. I was late on a snap and Tytus false started, and again, that shouldn’t have happened. Just things like that. Just do better next time.”

Britt didn’t play in any preseason games as a precautionary measure after he dealt with a knee injury last season.

He wasn’t pleased with his performance.

“I think it just comes down to details, fundamentals, technique,” Britt said. “My first live reps of the season, looking at myself, I was a little out of control. Whether that was excitement or game-day jitters, that’s something I need to improve on.”

A former Ohio State corner who’s from Thurgood Marshall in Missouri City, Sheffield was signed by the Texans last year, placed on injured reserve and then waived. He joined the Dallas Cowboys on their practice squad. Sheffield is a former Atlanta Falcons fourth-round draft pick. Sheffield is known for his speed, but has struggled with health issues.

