Source: Texans meet with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at NFL scouting combine

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texans have met formally with Kentucky standout quarterback Will Levis at the NFL scouting combine, according to a league source.

The Texans have also met with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

A strong-armed Penn State transfer, the Connecticut native is one of the top quarterback draft prospects.

Levis passed for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, completing 65.4 percent of his throws. He passed for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021.

At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Levis put a lot of velocity on the football, spinning his throws with tight spirals. Levis has above-average mobility, too.

At Penn State, Levis completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Levis went 18-8 as a starter and passed for 5,876 yards, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions

