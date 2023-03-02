Source: Texans meet with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at scouting combine

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texans have had a formal meeting with Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL scouting combine, according to a league source.

How much the Texans covet Young will become clear when the AFC South franchise is maneuvering during the NFL draft.

There’s a lot to like about the former Heisman Trophy winner and consensus QB1 of this NFL rookie quarterback draft class.

Although Young lacks ideal size and has been listed at 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, the California native is a dynamic passer with a penchant for delivering electric plays. A consensus All-American, went 23-4 as a starter for the Crimson Tide and passed for 8,356 career yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Texans are known to have a high opinion on Young in scouting reports. A potential lack of durability due to his relatively smaller frame is the only attribute teams see lacking in Young.

“I know Bryce is an outstanding leader from what I’ve seen, and is an outstanding quarterback,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans “It’s no surprise the success that he’s had. Just because of the makeup, the type of guy that he is, it’s no surprise the success he’s had. Wishing him the best moving forward.”

A blue-chip recruit, Young stepped in for New England Patriots starter Mac Jones after backing him up on a national championship squad in 2020.

In his final college season, Young passed for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns with five interceptions.

“Sitting my freshman year was something I hadn’t done before,” Young said. “It was hard. I’m a competitor. I wanted to play, but it was a blessing in disguise. Being able to learn from Mac and being able to watch that offense, that team, operate and being able to be there for every step of the way, it really helped me.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com