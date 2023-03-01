THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 16 Langham Creek Lobos

No. 16--Langham Creek Lobos Softball

2022: 28-12 (Area Round Finalists)

HC: Michele Biffle

The Lobos bring back experience that is hard to replicate in practice. They have experience of getting to the playoffs, having done that in back-to-back years and reached the second round last season, which was the first time the program has reached that round.

Langham Creek could make more history in 2023. The seniors will be key to that headed up by Emily Simmons (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Kasey Simmons (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Sydney McReynolds (UTSA), Lauren Cox (Texas A&M-Texarkana), and Cassidy Luza (Northeast TexasCC).

Other names to take note of include Ana Zozaya, Sophia Aponte, McKenna Simmons, and Kayla Evans.

This is a veteran team that can make some noise in 2023 and their motto is “G-T-N “Give them Nothing, take from them Everything”

Emily Simmons

Kasey Simmons

Sydney McReynolds

Cassidy Luza

Kayla Evans

Lauren Cox