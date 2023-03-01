THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 15 Atascocita Eagles

No. 15--Atascocita Eagles Softball

2022: 22-12 (Area Round Finalists)

HC: Ashley Boyd

The Atascocita Eagles finished second in District 21-6A a year ago and fell to a red-hot Clear Springs in the Area Round.

The straw that stirs the drink is Kasidi Pickering, who is one of the most feared hitters in the country. She has signed with NCAA Champ Oklahoma and wants to go out with a bang as a senior.

She is going to need some help and that will come from returning pitchers Vanessa Valdez, Shyanne Florence (Midwestern State), and Makenzie Bohannon (Tyler Junior College), who had solid seasons in 2022.

The middle infield will be handled by Reagan Jennings, who has signed with Texas Tech.

