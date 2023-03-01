Sources: TCU star wide receiver Quentin Johnston has combine meetings with Texans, Ravens, Titans, Packers, Lions

(Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

INDIANAPOLIS – Imposing TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, an elite draft prospect, has met privately with the Texans at the NFL scouting combine, according to league sources.

Johnston has also met with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Johnston is one of the biggest and best wide receivers available. He’s expected to post a 42-inch vertical leap and has the athleticism to jump over or run past defensive backs to create separation.

Johnston has an outstanding size-speed combination, can high-point the football,

The Temple native helped lead TCU to the national championship game against Georgia.

A two-time All-Big 12 selection, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last season and 33 passes for 612 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He averaged 17.8 yards per catch last season.

He averaged 22.1 yards per reception as a freshman, catching 22 passes for 487 yards and two scores.

Johnston initially committed to play for the Texas Longhorns before flipping to the Horned Frogs program.