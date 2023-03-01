INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 20 La Porte Bulldogs

No. 20--La Porte Bulldogs Baseball

2022: 21-15 (3rd in District 22-5A/Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: Ricky Torres

Ricky Torres returns for year 23 as the La Porte coach (400 career wins), following a 2022 season that saw his team put up a respectable 21-15 record en route to a three-round playoff performance.

This year, the Bulldogs enter a new, punishing district that features the perennial powerhouse, Friendswood Mustangs. However, that won’t dissuade this group from establishing themselves as contenders with all the talent they bring.

The 22-5A District MVP Diego Luzardo (Houston-signee) for starters will be the headliner for the Bulldogs, following his tremendous performance last season. Others to watch for include junior CF Landon Kay and seniors Tristan Spears and OF/1B Aadan Caldwell.

Diego Luzardo

Landon Kay

Aadan Caldwell