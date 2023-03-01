INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 19 Tomball Cougars

No. 19--Tomball Cougars Baseball

2022: 24-11 (2nd in District 15-6A/Regional Quarterfinalist)

HC: Doug Rush

The Cougars (24-11) were narrowly denied the district crown in 2022, due to a one-game (9-3 district) advantage by cross-town rival Tomball Memorial (10-2 district). Ironically, Tomball managed to advance one round further than Memorial in the subsequent UIL postseason, only falling to Oak Ridge in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Regardless, the Cougs are led by one of the best in the business, coach Doug Rush. Returning star behind the plate Cade Arrambide (LSU-commit) is sure to make some noise, alongside district second-teamers Alan Lopez (Houston), Keegan Demmer, and Maddox Feldott.

Tomball baseball will be eager for a chance to bring home another State Title, its first since 2013.

Cade Arrambide

Alan Lopez

Keegan Demmer

Maddox Feldott