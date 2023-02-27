THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 20 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

No. 20--Grand Oaks Grizzlies Softball

2022: 13-10 (Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: Paula Miller

Well, that was a success. Coach Paula Miller, a long-time assistant at The Woodlands, had a tremendous year in 2022 at Grand Oaks.

The Grizzlies advanced all the way to the Regional Quarters before falling in a three-game instant classic to...The Woodlands. The Grizz is back with a vengeance with a ton of experience.

On the mound is Kourtney Bellinger (UNLV), while Morgan Yeager (Vernon College) and Allie Hagebusch (McNeese State) run the outfield. The corners are filled by Avery Pemberton (Angelina JC) and Abby Garza, while Gigi Rivera (Western Ok) handles the middle infield.

Beware of the Grizzlies, because they can play with anyone.

Kourtney Bellinger

Morgan Yeager

Allie Hagebusch

Avery Pemberton

Abby Garza

Gigi Rivera