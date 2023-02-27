THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 18 Alvin Yellowjackets

No. 18--Alvin Yellowjackets Softball

2022: 24-12 (Area Round Finalists)

HC: Kelly Bembry

The Yellowjackets may be under a new head coach in 2023, but a familiar face in the Alvin community as Kelly Bembry returns home after starting the program and being the head coach at Shadow Creek from 2016-2022.

After serving as a varsity assistant at Alvin from 2002-2016, Bembry comes back to Alvin with seven starters returning off a 24-win team in 2022. Texas A&M-commit Reagan Jones will be one of the stars to watch along with Kiley Huffman (Texas Tech), Matti Matthews (North Texas), and Veronica Harrison (Lamar).

Other names to remember include Abby Ptak and Jocelyn Briseno. Key to success in 2023 - “Being defensively sound and a powerhouse at the plate. Our pitching needs to keep us in games long enough for us to score runs,” Bembry said.

Reagan Jones

Kiley Huffman

Roni Harrison

Kamryn De Leon