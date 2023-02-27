THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 17 Kingwood Park Panthers

No. 17--Kingwood Park Panthers Softball

2022: 28-13 (Area Round Finalists)

HC: Kelsie McEachern

The Kingwood Park Panthers made some noise in Class 5A last season, finishing second in district and winning a playoff game.

So, what will coach Kelsie McEachern do for an encore?

The Panthers are led by seniors Hannah Leierer (Campbell) on the mound and Peyton Cote (Oklahoma Wesleyan) at the plate. Behind the dish will be Taylor Crawford, while Bailey Kee will patrol the outfield and align the infield.

One of the corner spots will be manned by Abbey Papadimitriou, who is a budding sophomore.

