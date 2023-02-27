82º

North Shore HS head football coach John Kay hired as LB coach at Rice University, KPRC 2 Sports confirms

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

HOUSTON – One of the top high football programs in Texas and Houston is now searching for a new head coach.

KPRC 2 Sports confirmed that John Kay is stepping down as head coach at North Shore and will begin his college coaching career at Rice University where he will be the new linebackers coach for the Owls program under Head Coach Mike Bloomgren.

Kay leaves after 27 years in the district and the last 25 years at North Shore High School’s football staff. He served as head coach the last nine years at the high school, where he won four class 6A state championships in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

In a phone call, Kay told KPRC2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, “This is a great opportunity to start my college coaching career and work under Head Coach Mike Bloomgren. As I leave, our program at North Shore is in great shape.”

