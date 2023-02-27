NFL Scouting Combine: KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor Aaron Wilson preview 2023 showcase

It’s that time of the year again as NFL teams begin the process of stockpiling talent for the future. The annual NFL Combine will begin in Indianapolis early Tuesday morning as team general managers, head coaches and scouts converge on Indy to begin the evaluation of more than 300 draft prospects.

It’s that time of the year again as NFL teams begin the process of stockpiling talent for the future.

The annual NFL Combine will begin in Indianapolis early Tuesday morning as team general managers, head coaches, and scouts converge on Indy to begin the evaluation of more than 300 draft prospects.

The Houston Texans contingent will be there as well including GM Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Caserio will speak with the national media on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. Central Time while Ryans speaks on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Central.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will be traveling to Indy for Texans Combine coverage and will be joined by our Texans Insider for Click2Houston.com Aaron Wilson.

Watch our preview of what to expect from Indianapolis this week!