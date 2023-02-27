INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 23 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 23--Magnolia West Mustangs Baseball

2022: 17-12 (3rd in District 19-5A/Bi-District Finalists) *Currently in District 21-5A

HC: Travis Earles

Mag West was a team to be reckoned with in their previous District (19-5A). Given their steady supply of progressive talent, nothing stands to change as they join a fiercely-competitive division (21-5A).

Coach Travis Earles’s first year on the job produced a respectable 17-12 third-place record, followed by an appearance in the UIL postseason. Despite being eliminated by new-district rival and eventual Regional Finalists Lake Creek, his team has a lot going for them as they build upon a new culture.

The 2022-23 Mustangs will feature numerous returning players, including Texas State-commit Dawson Park at shortstop, senior OF/RHP/3B Jackson Blank (Rice), and senior RHP James Ellwanger (Dallas Baptist), among others.

Dawson Park

Jackson Blank

James Ellwanger

TJ Peters

Brandon Seidmeyer

Jordan Miller