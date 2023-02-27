INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 22 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 22--Summer Creek Bulldogs Baseball

2022: 27-8 (District 21-6A Champions/Regional Quarterfinalist)

HC: DJ Wilson

The Summer Creek faithful saw their Bulldogs baseball program cruise to its first district championship in over a decade, along with a trip to the Regional Quarters in 2022.

The Bulldogs will anticipate making it back-to-back with a revamped roster for ninth-year head coach DJ Wilson to direct. It starts with first-teamer Ayden Rios, Ryan LaBorde, Joe Chavez, and Logan Carnathan.

The future star is second-team sophomore William Hill –a Texas commit. The Bulldogs’ team motto this year is “Punch The Clock,” as they prepare to put in the work to make it back to the postseason

Ayden Rios

Ryan LaBorde

Joe Chavez

Logan Carnathan

William Hill