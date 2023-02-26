Source: University of Miami defensive ends coach Rod Wright joining Texans coaching staff

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – University of Miami defensive ends coach Rod Wright, a Houston native, is joining the Texans’ defensive coaching staff, according to a league source.

A former All-Big 12 and All-American selection at the University of Texas who was teammates with San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan with the Longhorns, Wright is a former Miami Dolphins seventh-round draft pick.

Wright grew up in Houston and was an All-American and all-district selection at Hastings.

Playing for Mack Brown, Wright was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Wright has coached at East Carolina, Sam Houston State, Texas San-Antonio.

At UTSA, he was co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

He had Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowships with the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers. He was also a student assistant and defensive special assistant at Texas.

When he was hired by Miami coach Mario Cristobal, Wright drew heavy praise.

“I’m fired up to add Rod Wright to our defensive staff,” Cristobal said. “The Hurricanes are committed to dominating in the trenches, and coach Wright will be a game-changer for our defense. His career in the NFL and his college coaching experience have helped mold him into one of the nation’s top developers of talent and best recruiters. He will make an impact on our program’s identity when it comes to mental and physical toughness, and I’m excited to watch him elevate our culture.”