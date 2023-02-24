REGIONAL WEEKEND: Who punches ticket to State?

It’s Regional Weekend for girls basketball as several Houston-area teams are vying to punch their ticket to the State Tourney.

In Class 6A Region III, Katy will face Pearland – who was VYPE’s No. 1 going into the postseason. One of the biggest surprises are the Memorial Mustangs, who beat Seven Lakes and Tompkins in the playoffs. Next up is the super-athletic Summer Creek, which has been dominating the Region the past few seasons.

…

In Class 6A Region II, Cypress Ranch faces Cedar Hill, while the young Cy Springs takes on the big, bad DeSoto. Sophomores Ayla McDowell and Melanie Hodges will have an uphill battle against THE State power – DeSoto. Cy Ranch senior Chelsy Singleton is complemented by freshman Averie Steele in the big-time matchup.

…

Fulshear has made school history, reaching the Regional Semis against Pflugervillle. Barbers Hill won a thriller over Manvel (63-62) to advance to play Hendrickson in the Regional Finals. The Ogbevire sisters are the leaders for Fulshear, while the Hill is balanced.

…

The Hitchcock Bulldogs have advanced to the Regional Semis to face Fairfield. The ‘Dogs ran the table in their district and are 28-3 on the season.