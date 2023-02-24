INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 25 Lamar Texans

No. 25--Lamar Texans Baseball

2022: 25-7 (District 18-6A Co-Champions/Area Round Finalist)

HC: David Muñoz

Perennial district contenders – the Lamar Texans – return to the diamond Spring anticipating a repeat of their 18-6A title form (13-1 in district).

They’ll seek to remove the asterisk of “Co-Champions” when vying for the top spot against rival Bellaire. However, if Coach David Muñoz’s tenure as Lamar’s coach has proven anything, it’s that he can bring the best out of his team even if they are young.

Leading this young group of Texans will be first-team, all-district selection Ryan Selvaggi and utility man Tristan Brown, who will look to guide the underclassmen in their goal of a deep playoff run