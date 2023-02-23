82º

VYPE Campus Coaches Corner: Robert Cooper Head Coach of Rosehill Baseball

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Baseball
VYPE caught up with Robert Cooper Head Coach of Rosehill Baseball - about the new season and more! Coach Cooper started the program 20 years ago and has built them into a constant contender and two time state champ.

Check out the interview below!

