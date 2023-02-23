The Next Step: Can Bridge City Punch Through Ceiling to Regional Run?

AFTER AN IMPRESSIVE 18-8 REGULAR SEASON IN 2022, WHICH LED TO A PLAYOFF BERTH, THE CARDS ARE PREPPED TO RUN IT BACK THIS SPRING.

With 12 seniors returning, expectations are high for Bridge City on the diamond. Coach Chad Landry believes his team's strengths will carry them to a stellar season.

“We got a lot of [pitching] arms on the mound,” said Landry. “Our defense is going to be very solid. We’ve got some guys who can run and move well, so we can score some runs for them. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Despite falling to Hargrave (2-1 split) in the first round in 2022, Bridge City has their eyes set on a bigger prize.

“Some of our headliners include Justin Abate behind the plate,” Landry said. “He [Abate] is kind of our ‘quarterback’ back there. He’s our leader. Our defense is pretty loaded with three or four multi-year starters out there — [Brice] Swanton at shortstop, [Braylen] Collins on the mound and [John] Van Huis in center. It’s just going to be a blast.”

Collins is a University of Houston-signee.

The Cardinals’ District and Region are going to be incredibly competitive. Coach Landry realizes that, but understands that his team will be up to the challenge.

“Southeast Texas baseball is loaded with talent,” said Landry. “There are no ‘cupcakes’ on the schedule. It’s going to be a battle every night, which gets us ready for the playoffs. That is our ultimate goal. The area has really progressed and has become a really fun place to play. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”