SWOOP, SWOOP: Eisenhower gets their man; pending Board

Upon approval from the Aldine ISD School Board, it looks like Odell James will be named the next head coach at Eisenhower High School.

James is currently the QB coach of Duncanville High School. The Baylor graduate was a Parade All-American at Aldine MacArthur and one of the most coveted recruits in Houston high school football history.

“I like the hometown aspect of it,” athletic director Dre Thompson said. “He brings back championship pedigree that we need, and he is very passionate about the district. He has been able to leave here and have a successful career on the field and on the sideline as a coach.”

Eisenhower has been a Houston-area power before, reaching the State Semis six times and the State Finals back in 1999.

Eagle Jaelon Darden is currently in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

“I like the fact that he is young enough to relate to today’s student-athletes while being old enough to relate to players and coaches of the past,” Thompson said. “He’s the right age to serve both.”

Eisenhower was 5-6 last season and finished third in District 16-5A. The Eagles lost in the first round of the postseason to New Caney.