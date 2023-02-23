BORN TO WIN: Memorial’s Mazzucato Brings Dedication To Paramount Team

MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS HAS BECOME SYNONYMOUS WITH EXCELLENCE UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH BUDD BOOTH.

One of the premier tennis programs the state of Texas has to offer, the Mustangs have advanced through the UIL postseason on a consistent basis and has a pair of State Titles (2017, 2019) to show for their hard work. Their most recent season was no different, as Memorial finished their campaign as the 6A State Runner-Ups.

The standout of the Mustangs’ talented tennis team in 2022 was senior Sofia Mazzucato —a 5-Star recruit who is the tenth-ranked player in Texas according to Tennis Recruiting. She, along with senior Steven Scholz , was a critical piece in Memorial’s success this fall.

Tennis is in her blood, dating back two generations.

“My dad and grandpa are really supportive of my tennis,” Mazzucato said. “They both played tennis and have really inspired me to reach my goals and keep pushing myself to accomplish whatever I set my mind to.”

The tennis stalwart recently signed to play her college tennis at Xavier University in Cincinnati (OH) and is looking forward to her next step.

“I love that Xavier wins their conference a lot… the Big East ,” she said. “I really love the team, the coaches and the school environment . I’m sure to improve my game with the talented program they have there.”

Mazzucato returned to Memorial for her senior year after concentrating on her academics and her game.

“Being home-schooled really helped me with a lot of my schoolwork ,” said Mazzucato. “It was pretty fun, since I was travelling more and playing international tournaments. It just helped me have more court time to practice and play elite competition. But, I’m really happy to be back at Memorial for my senior year with my friends.”

With the team tennis season behind her, she now is focused on the spring.

“I really like that tennis can be a team sport with doubles, as well as an individual one for singles,” said Mazzucato. “I know I can have more control of what I’m doing in singles, but with team play, the outcome can be really amazing with good chemistry. I can’t wait to get started.”

As one of the best to have played for the Red and White, Mazzucato is a great representation of what coach Booth has built over the years… humble confidence and class.