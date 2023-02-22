Steelers corner, former UH standout William Jackson III supports fiancee in luxury spa in Cypress

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Washington has agreed to sign cornerback William Jackson. Jackson's contract with Washington is worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 17, 2021, because the team does not release contract terms. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CYPRESS – Inside a luxury holistic spa that includes the latest massage and skin treatments, a wine bar, sauna, salt water therapy, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a retail store and other amenities, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback William Jackson III and his fiancee, Lebrina Johnson, are discussing their shared business venture.

While holding their daughter, Johnson and Jackson, a former University of Houston standout, Wheatley graduate and Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick outlined their vision for Escape Spa in Cypress since opening it last July. The longtime NFL player and his family are planning ahead with an entrepreneurial approach

“Man, it’s a beautiful thing,” Jackson told KPRC 2. “She already had the vision. She had a spa before me, so she knew the ins and outs. I’m just one of the guys behind the scenes. She does everything. We wanted to create generational wealth.

“This is something we always wanted to do. It’s always important to take care of your body. She’s an intelligent young lady and she’s driven and there’s no denying her. The layout of the place, she did everything. It was her. I’m just her partner in support.”

#Steelers veteran corner William Jackson III @WilliamJackson3 and his fiancee have opened Escape Spa in Cypress https://t.co/Gxaj5o9w4t together. More on how the @UHCougarFB standout is planning ahead with a family business pic.twitter.com/6AN4IODl3Z — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 21, 2023

Jackson and Johnson met three years ago. She’s a former Forrest Brook cheerleader and Texas A&M recruiting hostess who previously owned a spa in River Oaks that was closed after a fire. She was already in the process of building out this new spa with plans for expansion to as many as five locations in Texas.

“It meant a lot to me,” Johnson said. “I’ve foreseen these well beyond this one. It’s almost like it manifested itself. It’s amazing to see.”

Escape Spa is based on the principles of unwind, restore and elevate.

“It’s a place of wellness,” Johnson said. “We like to call it a safe haven. We specialize in recovery and wellness. That’s our specialty. We have massages, skin care, a wine bar, all the good things you need to relax. You can do it under one house. The customers are great. We’re navigating to that target audience who loves self-care and appreciate their bodies and well-being. So far, so good.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com