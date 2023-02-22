FINAL FOUR WEEKEND: Second Baptist School girls; St. Thomas boys headline H-Town finalists

It’s Final Four weekend for TAPPS girls and boys basketball.

The Greater Houston-area has several State hopefuls.

Starting with the girls. the Second Baptist Schools Eagles face St. Mary’s Hall Thursday at 2 pm with hopes of playing in Friday’s finals. On the other side of the bracket pits Liberty Christian of Argyle and Grace Community School of Tyler.

In Class 3A, Rosehill Christian will face Brazos Christian of Bryan after knocking off Faith Academy of Marble Falls. The other semifinal matchup will be Lubbock Christian School vs San Jacinto Christian of Amarillo.

On the boys’ side, St. Thomas is having a breakout season and has reached the State Final Four. The Eagles face John Paul II. If they win, they will play either Trinity Christian Academy or Prestonwood Christian.

St. Thomas Episcopal has reached the Class 4A boys Final Four and will face Veritas Academy. On the other side of the bracket stands Trinity Christian School and McKinney Christian Academy.

In Class 3A, Westbury Christian School will face St. Francis Episcopal School in the semis. On the other side are Lubbock Christian and Akiba Yavneh Academy of Dallas.

Grace Christian Academy will face Legacy Christian of Beaumont in Class 2A.