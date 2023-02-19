Texans’ Garret Wallow on DeMeco Ryans: ‘Very exciting to have a coach who’s walked in your footsteps’

This is a photo of Garret Wallow of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTOn – As a player, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans built a reputation as an instinctive, hard-hitting Pro Bowl linebacker and team captain.

As the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense, the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year established a gold standard for a swarming group of defenders with an All-Pro selection at every level: defensive line, linebacker and the secondary.

Now that Ryans, 38, has joined the Texans via a six-year contract, his players are looking forward to gaining knowledge from him. Particularly at the linebacker position.

“He comes from a top ranked defense, a very well-respected defense,” Texans third-year linebacker Garret Wallow said. “I think especially having a coach who’s been in this organization before, who’s been in the same shoes as us as players, just having a young energy to build that’s very exciting. Especially for young guys building to have a coach who’s walked in your footsteps, that’s very exciting to follow his lead.

“I think we’re all just very excited. Me, personally, I am eager to learn from him to see how he thinks about football, to see how he feels about the game. So, I’m excited to learn every bit I can from DeMeco.”

#Texans linebacker Garret Wallow @gwallow_12 on playing for DeMeco Ryans @DRyans59 a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker who has 'walked in our footsteps,' 'been in the same shoes as us as players' @KPRC2 @BallengeeGroup @Martin_Fischman @Stan_Wiltz pic.twitter.com/ZH9pPjKB5F — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 19, 2023

The Texans have gone 3-13-1 and 4-13 over the past two seasons since Wallow was drafted in the fifth round. The former All-Big 12 linebacker from TCU is ready to win, and looks forward to meeting Ryans.

“I’ve seen him around a little bit,” Wallow said. “I want to introduce myself and let him all know we’re happy that he’s here. Since I’ve been here, we’ve had a lot of changes. So, just kind of roll with the punches. Whatever the organization thinks is best and keep doing my part and hopefully both come together and we get some positive results.”

Wallow recently underwent offseason ankle surgery, a cleanup procedure, and expects to be back by training camp.

Wallow anticipates an offseason devoted to strengthening his ankle, meaning he’s unlikely to be able to participate in organized team activities and minicamp.

“Absolutely, just taking it day by day, rehabbing hard with the Texans’ training staff,” Wallow said while visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston with teammates Thomas Booker and Kurt Hinish. “They know what they’re doing, so just going in there every day giving 110 percent with them and trying to get back full speed as quick as possible. Something I’ve been dealing during the season. I’m just excited to get past that issue and move forward going into next year.”

Wallow played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 13 tackles with one tackle for loss. He appeared in 15 percent of the defensive snaps. As a rookie, Wallow played in every game with two starts and had 23 tackles, two for losses in 286 snaps, 16 percent of the total defensive playing time.

“I’m not sure about offseason,” Wallow said. “I think the plan right now is for me to keep rehabbing, but see how fast I rehab and just making sure that I put my body in the best position to be back 100 percent and be back ready to go. Whatever that looks like, I say I put my trust in the training staff to get to that point.”

