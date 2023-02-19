49º

‘Pray for Victor’: Tilman Fertitta excited about Rockets’ draft pick

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

GALVESTON – At the Knights of Momus Parade in Galveston, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta yelled out “Pray for Victor,” referring to the Rockets’ hope to draft French super prospect Victor Wembanyana in the 2023 NBA Draft, while wrapping up an interview with KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley.

Wembanyana is a 7-foot-4 forward who has been billed as arguably the best draft prospect since LeBron James by many evaluators. He’s currently leading the French League in a number of categories.

The Rockets are 13-45 and on track to pick high again in the NBA Lottery.

