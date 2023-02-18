Texans add Jake Olson to coach DeMeco Ryans’ staff

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans, under new coach DeMeco Ryans, have hired former Kent State assistant athletic director-director of football operations Jake Olson.

Olson was previously a chief of staff at Yale.

He worked at Syracuse and Eastern Illinois, his alma mater and the same school attended by Texans chief of staff Nick Kray, the former San Francisco 49ers chief of staff.

At Kent State, Olson was part of a program that included the first bowl victory in school history.

At Yale, the Illinois native oversaw budget management, football support staff, team travel, meals and the team’s schedule, directed the annual football camp, coordinated internships and was a liaison for the team with the university and for parents and alumni.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com