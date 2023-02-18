Source: Texans hire Jake Moreland as tight ends coach

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans have hired former Denver Broncos assistant Jake Moreland as their new tight ends coach, according to a league source.

Moreland coached the Broncos’ tight ends last season. He was previously the New York Jets’ assistant offensive line coach.

Moreland coached Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 after he was drafted in the first round out of USC, starting every game.

Moreland coached at his alma mater, Western Michigan University, for 11 combined seasons. They went 71-59 during his tenure and appeared in five bowl games.

He was an offensive coordinator, offensive line and tight ends coach at Western Michigan.

He also coached at the Air Force Academy and Syracuse.

He played two seasons in the NFL with the Jets and Cleveland Browns.

At Western Michigan, he finished as the all-time leader for tight ends with 143 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

