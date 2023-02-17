Sources: Klint Kubiak hired for 49ers coaching staff

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference before an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The 49ers are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

HOUSTON – Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak is being hired to join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff as a replacement for Bobby Slowik, according to league sources.

Kubiak was a candidate for the Texans and held discussions with the AFC South franchise and other NFL teams, according to sources, before ultimately choosing to work with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Slowik was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator, and is now the Texans’ offensive coordinator.

Kubiak, the son of former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and has coached at Kansas and Texas A&M.

His brother, Klay Kubiak, is an assistant quarterbacks coach for the 49ers. His brother, Klein Kubiak, is an area scout for the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com