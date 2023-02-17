Source: Texans hiring Shane Day as senior offensive assistant

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day as a senior offensive assistant, according to a league source.

Day was fired by the Chargers as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, dismissed along with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi following a loss in the AFC wild-card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars as they squandered a 27-point lead.

Day worked with Texans coach DeMeco Ryans with the San Francisco 49ers when he coached the quarterbacks under coach Kyle Shanahan.

He has previously worked for the Miami Dolphins, the Washington franchise and the Chicago Bears. He has also coached at Connecticut and Michigan.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com