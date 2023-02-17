Rockets get much-needed All-Star break amid seven-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 13: Shake Milton #18 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a lay up past Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 13, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – This is your weekly Houston Rockets Newsletter! Not getting it yet? Sign up here for it -- and other interests you might have with us here at KPRC 2.

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with your Rockets newsletter as Houston gets a much-needed All-Star break as the team is on a seven-game losing streak.

TARI’S IN

Tari Eason will play in the Rising Stars game after all after Jalen Green suffered a groin injury in Houston’s final pre-break game versus the Thunder. Eason will replace Green directly, keeping three players in for the Rockets. Eason, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith, Jr. rep the Rockets and are hoping for a positive moment in what has been a lost season.

KJ GETS HIS COMPETITION

KJ Martin will be in the dunk contest and will face off against Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks, Mac McClung of the (now 76ers) G-League and former Rice Owl(!) Trey Murphy III.

Martin has the third best odds in the dunk contest at +350 if you want to bet on the hometown kid (legally, of course, outside of the state of Texas). McClung is the odds on favorite at -110.

WHAT’S NEXT

Salt Lake City hosts All-Star weekend, and the Rockets can’t lose for a few days.