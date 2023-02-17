College Park’s Madison tabbed new head man at Bridgeland

One of the most coveted jobs in all of Houston came open when David Raffield retired from his football post at Bridgeland High School.

Raffield opened Bridgeland in 2017 and went 40-19 in six seasons. The Bears went to the postseason four times and to the Regional Final in 2021.

Raffield did a tremendous job building the culture at Bridgeland and passes the baton to… College Park’s Lonnie Madison.

“It’s been wonderful to be at College Park the last six years, going back to a community that I grew up in and accomplish what we were able to accomplish,” Madison said. “It was a great opportunity at College Park.

“Bridgeland is a great opportunity as well. What they have been able to do in a short period of time and the kind of program that coach Raffield has established there, is a testament to their culture. I’m excited to take over there and continue the success.”

Madison took over the Cavs’ program in 2017 and reached the postseason twice. He owns College Park’s only playoff win in 2021. He played at McCullough (The Woodlands) High School and at Texas A&M before getting into coaching.

He was the defensive coordinator for several seasons at Klein Collins under the direction of Drew Svoboda (University of North Texas).

Madison has ties to Cy-Fair ISD as his wife Leslie was inducted into the Cy-Fair Hall of Fame for her play on the volleyball court for the Bobcats. She coached The Woodlands High School to back-to-back State Titles in 2013 and 2014..

Madison’s father also attended Cy-Fair High.