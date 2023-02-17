Baseball is back! Inside Astros spring training

A screen still from Astros spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, as shared in February 2023.

PLAY BALL!

HOUSTON – Hello from West Palm Beach where the sounds of baseball are echoing throughout the complex again!

Baseball is back and Astros Nation couldn’t be happier! Spring training is officially underway as pitchers and catchers had their first workout Thursday in West Palm Beach where the Astros are back for a seventh year.

Pitchers and catchers began workouts and will be joined by the rest of the team on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the first full-squad workout.

Check out some Day 1 camp video from their first workout here.

MALDONADO ON 2023

Catcher Martin Maldonado arrived in camp after shedding 17 pounds in the offseason. Maldy is also sporting a new hairstyle very similar to Framber Valdez’s. Here’s Maldy on 2023.

A few position players are already here like Michael Brantley, Jeremy Pena and new 1st baseman Jose Abreu.

Dusty Baker was in Houston for charity events Wednesday (NAACP Houston Chapter) and Thursday (MD Anderson), but is expected at Friday’s camp workout.

I’ll see you on our Live KPRC2+ Astros Stream Show Friday at 12:45 p.m. and over the air on KPRC 2!