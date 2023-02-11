Sources: Texans didn’t retain offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, center, talks with quarterbacks Davis Mills (10) and Jeff Driskel (6) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday,Aug. 5 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is not being retained by new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and has been informed of his status, according to league sources.

The Texans interviewed former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday and have previously interviewed San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters and Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to league sources.

Hamilton, promoted last season by Lovie Smith from passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, his original title under former coach David Culley, oversaw the NFL’s 31st-ranked offense in terms of yards and 30th in scoring offense as the 3-13-1 Texans averaged 17 points per game.

Hamilton is under contract and doesn’t have to immediately pursue coaching positions, including the Notre Dame offensive coordinator position and other NFL opportunities. His son, Jackson Hamilton, is a standout quarterback at Pearland High School, so Hamilton is expected to have time with his family in the fall.

Hamilton didn’t have a strong quarterback situation as Davis Mills started the season under center, but regressed in terms of consistency, accuracy and ball security. Mills was replaced for two games by backup Kyle Allen before regaining the starting job and remaining the starter for the remainder of the season. Mills completed 61 percent of his throws for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions 78.8 passer rating after passing for 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 2,664 yards on 66.8 percent accuracy as a rookie.

Hamilton utilized a two-quarterback system toward the end of the season, inserting reserve Jeff Driskel to work in tandem with Mills.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks requested a trade at midseason, but a deal with the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t be finalized primarily due to his $18 million 2023 guaranteed base salary. He caught 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Hamilton, 48, is a former Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach who coached Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert as a rookie. He’s a former DC Defenders head coach and general manager who’s also been an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator at Michigan, the Cleveland Browns’ assistant head coach quarterbacks coach, the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator, the Stanford offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and has other NFL assistant stings with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and offensive coordinator at Howard University, his alma mater where he played quarterback.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com