What’s going on with the Astros as Spring Training is set to begin

HOUSTON – Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with the Astros as they get ready to head back to spring training next week. There’s plenty going on with the final arbitration cases being heard, a number of players in the World Baseball Classic and more information from new GM Dana Brown.

FINAL HEARINGS

Kyle Tucker lost his arbitration hearing, according to the Associated Press and will make $5 million in 2023. Tucker filed for $7.5 million.

We’ll get to the possibility of an extension with Tucker later.

Cristian Javier’s hearing is set for Friday, February 10.

WBC CREATES OPPORTUNITIES

First of all, if you’re an Astros fan, you want to watch the World Baseball Classic, especially the Dominican team and the Venezuelan team. They are loaded with Astros. Team D.R. has Jeremy Pena, Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and for good measure, Ronel Blanco. Luis Garcia and Jose Altuve are on Team Venezuela, managed by Astros coach Omar Lopez.

Team USA has Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. Team Puerto Rico has Martin Maldonado, and so on.

With all of these players being gone from before March 8, when games start through March 21 (or whenever the team gets knocked out), young Astros will get a ton of time to shine.

Players to watch include:

Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz: The two prospect catchers are battling for the backup role and will get a bunch of at bats with Martin Maldonado playing in the WBC.

Hunter Brown: Brown is hoping the Astros keep their six-man rotation so that he can get regular innings. He’ll be one of three Astros starters in camp, as Houston will have Javier, Garcia and Urquidy (Mexico) in the WBC.

Shawn Dubin, J.P. France: Beyond Brown there isn’t any proven starting pitcher depth. For the Astros to avoid having to sign an emergency veteran, one of those guys needs to show they’re the seventh man in spring training. Dubin can touch 100, but battled injuries in 2022. France doesn’t throw very hard (92-93ish), but has a deceptive delivery and good strikeout stuff. There are some questions how deep he can go and may be better suited to the bullpen where his stuff could play up, along with velocity gains from letting him fire.

David Hensley: The Astros likely utility man will get a ton of infield looks in spring training with Pena and Altuve at the WBC. Hensley has the ability to play all four infield positions and potentially left field. There won’t be trouble getting his bat in the lineup in spring training, but there will now be more shots for him to show off his positional versatility.

THE NEW, OPEN GM

Brown talked at the Astros media luncheon this week and was pretty open and forthright about what the Astros are doing this offseason. Brown answered my question about extension discussions by confirming the Astros are having conversations with Tucker and Javier. More interestingly, he mentioned their agents by name, to show the personal connection he hopes to make.

Brown was asked about his love of long-term extensions, which is something Jim Crane hasn’t done as Astros owner. Brown noted that 2023 and 2024 are pretty set for the team at most positions, but 2025 will be when the Astros could potentially lose some key names - Alex Bregman and Altuve. Bregman will be 31 for the 2025 season, and Altuve will be 35 as of May, 2025. Bregman is due for one last big contract, while Altuve would likely sign a shorter deal, considering their ages at the time.

WHAT’S NEXT

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16, the rest of the Astros report on Feb. 21. Spring training is here!