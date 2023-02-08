THE CRYSTAL BALL: H-Town’s updated public school Top 20

The basketball playoff crystal ball is coming into focus as district crowns are being handed out throughout the city.

The Spartans of Seven Lakes are the city's top Class 6A team, while FB Marshall leads the 5As. How about Booker T. Washington becoming HISD's top squad? The surprise of the year is unanimous... the Furr Brahmas.

(By Ray Meach)

VYPE's PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20