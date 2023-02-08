Source: Texans interviewed Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job

HOUSTON – The Texans interviewed New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator jonb, according to a league source.

Manuel, 43, is a former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator.

A former University of Florida standout defensive back and Bengals sixth-round draft pick, Manuel played in the NFL for eight seasons. He has coached for the Seattle Seahawks, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Jets.

He was secondary coach for the Eagles, secondary coach-senior defensive assistant with the Eagles before being promoted to defensive coordinator as they ranked 10th in scoring defense, ninth in total defense, ninth in rushing defense and fifth in red-zone defense in his first season as coordinator in 2017.

The Texans also spoke with Chris Harris, the former Washington Commanders secondary coach, hired and announced by Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel as defensive passing game coordinator-cornerbacks coach Tuesday.

Harris was a Chicago Bears safety and a second-team All-Pro selection. He also played for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 439 career tackles, 16 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Harris, 40, has coached for the Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Commanders.

The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, but sources emphasized that Kocurek will remain with the 49ers working under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Kocurek, a Texas Tech graduate and former NFL defensive lineman, could potentially receive an upgraded salary and/or job title.

The Texans also have interest in 49ers defensive passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator,, according to sources, for a potential assistant coach role. Undlin’s contract has expired with the 49ers, so he can leave without being promoted to a coordinator role.

Undlin, 51, was previously a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions under former coach Matt Patricia before the staff was fired after the 2020 season. He has been an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Lions and 49ers.

Undlin earned Super Bowl rings with the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2004 and with the Eagles in 2017 as a defensive backs coach.

