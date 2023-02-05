Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense

(Michael Wyke, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DeMeco Ryans gives a thumbs-up as he arrives at NRG Stadium in Houston for an NFL football news conference formally announcing him as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – The Texans interviewed highly regarded Minnesota Vikings assistant and former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for a senior offensive assistant staff position, according to a league source.

A Houston native and former Texas A&M and NFL quarterback, Johnson, 34, is the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Vikings, working closely with coach Kevin O’Connell and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. He interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator job that went to former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Johnson has a similar career arc to Moore, who retired from his quarterback days and exchanged the clipboard for a coaching whistle. Moore was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys and then became the quarterbacks coach before ascending to offensive coordinator.

The Texans, who hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach last week, have previously interviewed San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters, according to sources.

Johnson is a former Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach who joined the Vikings last year.

A former Elite 11 quarterback, Johnson has also coached for the San Francisco 49ers under a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He was promoted two years ago to his previous role with the Colts. He interviewed two years ago for the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coaching position.

Johnson finished his college career with a school-record 8,011 passing yards and 8,888 yards of total offense and also played on the Aggies basketball team. A second-team All-Big 12 selection, Johnson was the program’s all-time leader in attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns before Kellen Mond broke those records.

When Johnson was playing at Texas A&M for former Aggies coach Mike Sherman, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was a graduate assistant.

Although Johnson went undrafted, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Hartford Colonials, and Sacramento Mountain Lions.

A Humble High School graduate, Johnson is a former assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at St. Thomas High School in Houston.

He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2011 and coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com