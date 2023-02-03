Defending champs getting ready for spring training

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with the Astros as they get ready for spring training as the defending champs. There isn’t a whole lot of change between now and then, with the Astros filling out the non-roster invitees for spring training. Other than a potential reunion with Yuli Gurriel (which I would personally set at like 30/70), the roster seems to be done.

WELCOME SOME NEW ASTROS

The Astros are finalizing some small signings before spring training, including picking up a pitcher they’re familiar with in right-handed flamethrower Ty Buttrey. Buttrey had a great season in 2019 for the Angels (3.98 ERA in 72 appearances, and 10.5 K/9). Buttrey struggled in 2020 (5.81 ERA) and hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since. He struggled in 2022 in Triple-A with the Salt Lake Bees. Between 2019 and 2020, his average fastball lost a tick, going from 97 to 96 on average. There has been plenty written about Buttrey’s loss of love for the sport, a love that he regained. At his peak, he’s a viable bullpen arm. At worst, he’ll be solid depth for the Space Cowboys.

WHAT ABOUT THE LEFTIES?

Dusty Baker loves lefties. At least, he loves having a minimum of one in the bullpen. That’s why the Astros traded for Will Smith, even though they didn’t use him in the playoffs. Smith is a free agent, and the Astros find themselves in the same spot they were in before the trade deadline -- with limited lefty options. Here’s who has a good shot to make the team:

Blake Taylor

Taylor came over before 2020 for Jake Marisnick and has good numbers in three seasons for the Astros (3.06 ERA), however his underlying metrics aren’t as rosy (4.65 FIP). He was really good in 2020, and has since battled around elbow discomfort. Taylor didn’t make the playoff roster in 2022.

Parker Mushinski

Mushinski rose up through the minors to make a limited MLB debut in 2022, pitching in seven games. Mushinski doesn’t throw particularly hard, but was able to get guys out at the MLB level. Mushinski had a 2.66 ERA in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in 2022.

Austin Davis

The Astros signed Davis to a minor-league deal this offseason after five years and 144.1 IP of MLB action. Davis has largely struggled in most of his stops, pitching to a 5.61 ERA. Davis threw more innings in 2022 than he did at any other time, and had some positive underlying metrics, including hard hit rate and exit velocity. Simply, hitters didn’t hit the ball very hard off of him, but they did score. Similar to Buttrey - best case, the Astros can make tweaks to get his 94 mph fastball and slider/changeup combo to play as the team’s lefty reliever. Worst case, he’s solid depth.

WHAT’S NEXT

Spring training! Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16 for the Astros.